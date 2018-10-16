Sex offender tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl, cops say. Here’s how she got away

An 11-year-old girl was walking from her school bus stop last week when she saw a man walking toward her, the Aurora Police Department said in a tweeted news release.
Then, as she passed the man, he grabbed her and covered her mouth with his hands, police said.
He tried to abduct her, but he wasn’t able to because of what the girl did next, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in an Oct. 13 tweet.
“This young lady, this extraordinary young lady, did what she needed to to get away,” Metz said, according to CBS4. “She fought back, she screamed, and she bit this suspect.”
When she bit the man’s right ring finger, the attempted kidnapper let go of the girl and ran away, police said in the news release.
The girl then provided police “great info” about the attempted kidnapping, Metz tweeted.
She described him as “white male, thin build, approximately 39 years of age, wearing sunglasses, with hair under his chin and approximately 6’4” tall,” police said in a release.
The next day, police announced that the attempted child abductor was in custody after a manhunt. Police said he was a stranger to the 11-year-old victim.
The man has since been identified as 32-year-old Tyler Christensen, police tweeted. He has been charged with at least two felonies related to an attempted child abduction.
Christensen is a registered sex offender, KDVR reported, and the attempted abduction occurred down the street from his home. Police said he was properly registered at his home, according to KDVR.
Metz told Denver7 that he recommends for anyone in a kidnapping situation to do exactly what this 11-year-old girl did.
“If you face a situation like this, adult or a child, the best thing you can do is fight and fight hard,” he told the TV station. “Scream and scream loud.”
