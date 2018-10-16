A toddler was baked in the oven, Mississippi authorities say. Her grandmother’s in custody

A grandmother is in custody after police say a toddler was stabbed, then placed into an oven and baked in a home in Bolivar County, Mississippi, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Sheriff Kelvin Williams confirmed at a news conference that the toddler was found in an oven and had been burned, according to TV station WREG video of the news conference.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police said the victim, a 20-month-old girl from Shaw, Miss., was found in the residence shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, according to WTVA. The name of the girl was not released.

A family member found the body of the toddler at the home and called police, Williams said at the news conference. The grandmother was taken in for questioning but has not yet been named or formally charged with a crime, according to the Associated Press.

The child’s body was sent to a crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy, Williams said at the news conference. Officials will work to determine if the toddler was dead before or after being placed in the oven, according to WTVA.

Shaw is a small town of fewer than 2,000 people about a two-hour drive from the state capital of Jackson.