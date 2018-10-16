Man wrongly convicted released after 12 years in prison

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, inside the courtroom of Judge Walsh, Tony Brown stood before the court as Miami-Dade prosecutors dropped his murder case, where he spent 12 years behind bars for a murder his lawyers said he did not commit.
Spectacular SpaceX launch seen from Malibu

SpaceX made its first West Coast landing after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Base on October 7. This footage shows the launch lighting up the sky above Malibu, California. The launch sparked increased Google searches for “UFO.”

18-wheeler takes a tumble off California highway

An 18-wheeler driver who told authorities he thought he'd "try his luck" after ignoring warning signs on Highway 175 near Mendocino, California, ended up unhurt after his truck tumbled down an embankment on Thursday, transportation officials say.

Rocket carrying Kansas astronaut fails

A manned Soyuz rocket failed shortly after launch early Thursday morning, and its crew, which included Kansas-born NASA astronaut Nick Hague, had to make an emergency landing in Kazakhstan.

Witness describes moment of deadly limo crash

The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, NY, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.

