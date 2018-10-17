How a recall of salads in one state was a sign of an impending 50-state problem

A corn supplier’s listeria and salmonella problems could cause recall ripples over the next week. The ripples began with three recalls of ready-to-eat salads announced Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first, Tuesday night’s recall of two kinds of 7-Eleven ready-to-eat salads sold only in Texas, looked parochial until the recall notice’s line revealing the cause: “Prime Deli Corporation received notification that the corn used in the production of their Southwest Style Salad with Bacon was being recalled by their corn supplier due to Listeria monocytogenes and salmonella concerns.”

That means all that corn supplier’s customers now have listeria and salmonella concerns, as happened with whey powder in July and chocolate chip cookie dough in 2016.

Sure enough, Wednesday evening, GH Foods recalled ready-to-eat salads sold under a Whole Foods brand in California. Less than an hour later, Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods recalled ready-to-eat chicken products sold in Idaho, Oregon and Washington under its own brand and Trader Joe’s house brand for Mexican food.





(The corn supplier remains unnamed for now. Messages left with Prime Deli Corporation and GH Foods spokespersons haven’t been returned. Mary’s Harvest owner Ernie Spada III refused comment when reached by phone.)

This isn’t an outbreak. These are preemptive recalls meant to avoid an outbreak. No illnesses have been reported yet.

So far, what should have been pulled from shelves are:

▪ Prime Deli’s 7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad with Bacon in 9.6-ounce and 11.2 ounce clamshells. The Best By dates on all were “Tuesday 1016.” They went to retail stores in Texas.

Questions about Prime Deli’s recall can be directed to Luis Aguilar, Prime Deli Corporation Quality Assurance Manager, at 817-360-8483.

▪ GH Foods recalled 9.75-ounce clamshells of “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken” with Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 and 10/18/18; 10-ounce clamshells of 365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken and 8-ounce clamshells of 365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad, each with Best if Sold By dates of 10/17/18 to 10/20/18; and 6-pound bagged BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken, Use By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/22/18.

Consumers with questions about GH Foods recall can call GH Foods Vice President of Communications Nelia Alamo, 916-638-8825.

▪ Mary’s Harvest recalled Mary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap w/Rib Meat with Use By dates of 10/15/18 through 10/23/18 and plastic 11-ounce clamshells of Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad with Chili Seasoned Chicken. The Best By dates on those are from 10/15/2018 through 10/19/2018. They were shipped to retail stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Customers with questions about this recall can phone Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods General Manager Tim Kraus at 503-808-9444.

Anyone who still has these foods around should throw them out or return them for a full refund.