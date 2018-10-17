Hay fire snarls traffic on Highway 99 in Modesto

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, inside the courtroom of Judge Walsh, Tony Brown stood before the court as Miami-Dade prosecutors dropped his murder case, where he spent 12 years behind bars for a murder his lawyers said he did not commit.
U.S. Coast Guard offload more than 3,500 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana at Base Miami Beach, Tuesday, Oct, 16, 2018. The drugs were seized from suspected smuggling vessels off the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Aruba.
SpaceX made its first West Coast landing after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Base on October 7. This footage shows the launch lighting up the sky above Malibu, California. The launch sparked increased Google searches for “UFO.”
President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump visit with farmers affected by Hurricane Michael at a farm in South Bibb County Monday afternoon. Trump also visited with Red Cross volunteers in Macon after landing at Robins Air Force Base.
An 18-wheeler driver who told authorities he thought he'd "try his luck" after ignoring warning signs on Highway 175 near Mendocino, California, ended up unhurt after his truck tumbled down an embankment on Thursday, transportation officials say.
A video showing a confrontation on a street in Brooklyn, N.Y. between a white woman and a black family has gone viral, generating millions of views. The white woman claimed she was 'sexually assaulted' by a 9-year-old boy.
Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
Broward police released surveillance video which captured a burglar’s one-minute rampage as he raided a cellphone store in Weston, Fla. The thief was able to get away with approximately $4000 worth of electronics.
On Sept. 11 Tremont “Mack” Blakemore, 39, was arrested at a Fort Worth house in connection to a sex-trafficking ring police say he operated.At least 15 woman were found, but police believe Blakemore controlled upward of 100 women.
