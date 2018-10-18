Should the prince have asked Snow White for that kiss? Kristen Bell thinks so

Kristen Bell might have given voice to Disney princess Anna in “Frozen.” But that doesn’t mean she’s onboard with every princess fairy tale out there.

Case in point: Snow White.

In a new interview with Parents magazine, Bell talked about reading every night to her young daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

“It’s truly my favorite part of the day,” Bell said. “I glance away from the book and see their brains working while we’re all cuddled up like meerkats.”

But then came the comments that have led to heated debate on social media about the “Snow White” plot points Bell finds problematic - about taking food from strangers and a guy kissing a girl without her consent.

First, about that apple the witch gave Snow White.

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’” Bell said.

“I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right.’”

Then Bell brought up the charming prince.

Bell said she has also asked her daughters: “Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?Because you can not kiss someone if they’re sleeping!”

Bell is a big fan of reading to her children. As People pointed out, she went on to say in that interview that “I look at my child’s brain like a hungry stomach — I have to feed it every day. Even if I’m rushed, I have to feed their brain just like I feed their belly.”

But it was the comment about the prince’s kiss that has incited much debate on social media, where some people are heaping scorn on “The Good Place” star for over-analyzing a fairy tale.

“Hollywood has officially lost it’s mind,” wrote Twitter user Happily Old Fashioned. “Now we are concerned about the prince kissing Snow White ‘without permission’ while she slept? Um...if I am ever poisoned and the choice is death or a kiss please DO NOT let me die because you are worried about my permission. LOL.”

Oh well if Kristen Bell is uncomfortable we should probably discard centuries-old fairy tales https://t.co/KWbQldVL0j — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 18, 2018 Awesome! Uptight PC parents think kids don't know the difference between reality and cartoons. I watched Road Runner growing up, but knew better than to strap my backside to an ACME rocket. — Jim (@solarfleck) October 18, 2018 While I am ALL for this, stop over analyzing and ruining my favorite Disney girls! — Lillee Jean (@RealLilleeJean) October 18, 2018 Odd how Kristen Bell didn't have a problem with Disney when she was cashing those Frozen checks. — BarbaraSam (@BSam2424) October 17, 2018 Omg can we stop blaming disney films for people not understanding consent. I grew up with them but you dont catch me creeping round the local pond trying to kiss an actual frog https://t.co/TCSel3jz2a — Katrina (@Katrina_McC) October 18, 2018

Others are saying good for her, and have pointed out problems they, too, have with Snow White’s story.

Bell isn’t the only celebrity who finds Disney princesses problematic.

Keira Knightley, the star of Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” expressed concerns about “Cinderella” and “The Little Mermaid” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week, ABC News reported.

She told DeGeneres she has banned her 3-year-old daughter from watching either movie.

“Cinderella, banned, because, you know, she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t! Rescue yourself, obviously!” Knightley said to enthusiastic applause from the audience.





“And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but ‘The Little Mermaid,’” she said. “I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!”

Not everything Disney is banned in her house, Knightley said.

“’Frozen’ is huge and ‘Moana’ is totally fine,” she said.

And, “Finding Dory” is “a big favorite in our house,” she told DeGeneres, who gave voice to the animated fish.