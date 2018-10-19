Burglar caught half-naked tells homeowner he’s ‘washing clothes, grandmama,’ cops say

Most burglars usually break into a house to make off with valuables. One Alabama criminal decided to trim his nails, wash his clothes and take a bath instead, WHNT reported.
Now 31-year-old Tyler Keefe Love is charged with burglary and was jailed in Limestone County, Ala., on a $10,000 bond, according to the station.
Police say a woman arrived home in Ardmore, Ala., to find her door wide open and the lights blazing, The News Courier reported. Inside, Keefe had “made himself at home,” police said.
Police say the woman found Keefe and exclaimed, “What are you doing in my home!” to which he replied, “Washing clothes, grandmama,” AL.com reported.
She confronted the underwear-clad man and tried to find out his identity, according to WAFF.
“I asked him who he was and he said he was my grandson. He asked me: ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ And I told him I didn’t. He said he would put his clothes on and we could discuss it, but I didn’t want to discuss anything,” she said, according to the station.
She called police, who came and detained Love, WHNT reported. But cops said he did a lot more than just freshen up his garments.
“Evidence showed that Love had washed his clothes, taken a bath, clipped his toenails and searched through her cabinets, drawers and jewelry boxes,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Stephen Young , according to the News Courier. “Love had also cooked a sandwich with a fresh onion, eggs, ham, butter, mayonnaise and cheese that he found in the victim’s home, but he didn’t get a chance to eat it before he was arrested.”
A photo from WAFF shows the ill-gotten sandwich precisely cut into four pieces and ready to be eaten.
“I cleaned up his mess. I threw away his clothes. There’s still some shock. I can’t believe that this happened, but it did,” the victim said, according to WAFF. “I’m just glad that I’m OK and that I turned around and went back out because if he had made me angry, I don’t what would have happened. I’m just kind of tough at times.”
Police said Love had just gotten out of jail on bond less than a week ago from a marijuana charge, and that he appeared to have been under the influence of drugs, AL.com reported.
