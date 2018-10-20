Burger King’s ‘scary’ Halloween drink is giving customers a fright — in the bathroom

While some of its rivals seem to be cleaning up its menus by getting rid of additives, Burger King seems bound and determined to mess with your bowels.
As if the black bun on the Whopper than turned consumer’s poop into something tinted the color of green slime wasn’t gross enough three Halloween seasons ago, here comes the new Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry slushie.
According to Women’s Health, news reports and enough Twitter posts to frighten even Michael Myers of “Halloween” fame, BK’s new, limited-time treat is apparently turning people’s poop multicolored in hues of black, green or the shade of a bruise.
Burger King’s ad for the new drink does say, “Give in to your dark side.” But that hasn’t stopped people from fretting or joking on social media sites about the post meal reveal.
“Never again will I drink a @BurgerKing Black Cherry Slushie before a date,” read one Twitter post Thursday.
If you’re worried that your mouth or, you know, that other thing is a blackish color you should be OK if it’s the result of downing one of these things. The cause is the food coloring interacts with your body’s normal digestive fluids and the additives are within acceptable limits according to the Food and Drug Administration.
So don’t worry about it. Have a laugh and move on.
But if you haven’t had a Scary Black Cherry and still see black stools look for other reasons. Medline Plus says iron supplements can lead to blackish stools. But if they are accompanied by streaks of red or pain or other abnormalities, consult your doctor.
The Scary Black Cherry drink is available until Nov. 12, according to MSN Lifestyle.
