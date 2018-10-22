Someone siphoned gallons of fuel from FEMA vehicle parked at Myrtle Beach hotel, cops say

Fifteen gallons of diesel fuel were siphoned from a Federal Emergency Management Agency RV parked at a Myrtle Beach hotel, police say.
A FEMA employee called Myrtle Beach police Saturday after noticing the vehicle lost fuel while parked near the Hilton Garden Inn on Coastal Grand Circle where she was staying, the report said.
Police said the employee noticed fuel was missing about 5:30 a.m. The vehicle had not been moved since being parked Friday, the report said.
The incident report does not list any suspects or note any surveillance cameras in the area.
FEMA spokesperson Cheria Brown said it was a mobile command operating vehicle that gas was taken from.
“We reported it to local officials and they are investigating,” she said.
FEMA officials are in the Myrtle Beach area following flooding and damage after Hurricane Florence, which hit the Carolinas in September. More than 2,000 homes were impacted by floodwaters.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
