CNN reporters evacuate NYC bureau after suspicious package sent to Time Warner Center

Journalists working at CNN’s New York City bureau in Time Warner Center were forced to evacuate because of a suspicious package.
A video shows the moment people had to evacuate while reporters were in the middle of an on-air interview. CNN is reporting that the package was found in the mail room of the Time Warner Center.
MJ Lee, political reporter for CNN, shared a few tweets of the chaotic scene outside the office.
The news comes after the U.S. Secret Service says it found other potential explosive devices addressed to former President Barack Obama, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros.
Authorities are treating the bombs as if they are related, according to CNN.
“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”
CNN is also reporting that a pipe bomb addressed to the White House was intercepted by authorities, but later reported that “there is confusion about whether a package was also addressed to the White House.”
Donald Trump Jr. replied to a tweet about the alleged bomb sent to the White House, urging people to stop “this crap.”
While some wrote that they hoped to find unity in the midst of the attack.
Comments