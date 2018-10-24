Creepy clown chased students for two days. Principal ‘nabbed’ him, Colorado cops say

This is “#NOTFUNNY,” Colorado police said on Twitter.
The hashtag was used when the Aurora Police Department posted a photo of someone wearing a clown mask near Horizon Middle School.
The creepy clown mask had bright blue eyeshadow and plump, red lips. As for the outfit, there were no bright colors on this clown. The person, now identified as a juvenile, was wearing a blue-and-black flannel shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Police warned that the clown was chasing students walking to and from school on Monday and Tuesday. The post came at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday.
The middle school principal was not having it.
So, after school on Tuesday, Principal Ron Garcia y Ortiz and security coordinator Kevin Childs went to where the clown “was scaring kids,” Cherry Creek Schools posted to Facebook.
While the two men were there to make sure the students were safe, they spotted the clown, the district posted.
Garcia y Ortiz then chased and caught the clown, police said, according to the Sentinel Colorado. That was less than 30 minutes after the Police Department made the first tweet about the clown.
“Garcia y Ortiz nabbed the JUVENILE dressed as a clown, who is now getting a ride home via APD,” the department tweeted at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday. The kid “will likely need to do some explaining to their parents!”
Police told the Sentinel they cannot identify the person because of his age, and no charges have been filed.
Officers “say they talked to him about not being a bozo,” KMGH reported
