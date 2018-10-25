Suspicious devices sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN under investigation

Suspicious package, similar to others, mailed to actor Robert De Nero’s offices

October 25, 2018 04:22 AM

A suspicious package was found early Thursday morning at Tribeca Films office of actor, producer and director Robert De Nero, in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City, NBC News reported. The package was similar to ones mailed to CNN, President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and others earlier in the week.

Police descended on the site early Thursday, shutting down streets and evacuating the area, WNBC reporter Katherine Creag tweeted.

The package had similar labels, stamps and addresses as those discovered addressed to other locations on Wednesday, according to NY1.

A video from a chef who worked in the area shows emergency officials at the scene.

“Bomb threat ... all over the place. So we leaving work,” she says.

