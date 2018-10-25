Shooting in Louisville Kroger grocery store leaves two dead

New York police responded to reports of a suspicious package in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan on October 25, 2018. It's unclear if the report is related to pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats.
Utah state senator Jim Dabakis tries marijuana for the first time outside a Las Vegas dispensary. Later, in a Facebook video, he said he felt "a little high" but added, "It's not that big a deal." Utah votes Nov. 6 on legalizing medical marijuana.
Suspicious devices were sent to several locations in New York, including Time Warner Center, home to CNN’s New York offices, and the home of Hillary Clinton. Another package was addressed to former president Barack Obama.
A small vintage plane crashed on to Highway 101 in Agoura Hills, CA, near Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The pilot, the only occupant, escaped injury. The plane was painted with World War II-era German air force markings.
Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is tasked with enforcing more than 200 federal laws protecting U.S. Mail, the postal system and postal employees. Here's a look at some of the most common mail-related arrests of 2017.
Susie McClernon of Kansas City is dealing the trauma of learning about the sexual abuse her youngest brother and many others have accused a beloved priest, Bishop Joseph Hart, of perpetrating. She remains a faithful Catholic.
Howard County police are looking for the suspect who they joked starred in "a three-act play" at a Maryland apartment complex. On August 20 he pretended to work out at the clubhouse before stealing TVs and equipment. He returned later for a chair.
On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, inside the courtroom of Judge Walsh, Tony Brown stood before the court as Miami-Dade prosecutors dropped his murder case, where he spent 12 years behind bars for a murder his lawyers said he did not commit.
U.S. Coast Guard offload more than 3,500 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana at Base Miami Beach, Tuesday, Oct, 16, 2018. The drugs were seized from suspected smuggling vessels off the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Aruba.
