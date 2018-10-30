Fort Bragg soldiers among 5,200 active-duty troops deploying to US southern border

Soldiers based at Fort Bragg will be among the 5,200 active-duty troops deployed to the U.S. southwest border as part of “Operation Faithful Patriot,” officials confirmed to The News & Observer on Tuesday.
The soldiers are headed south to assist the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “to harden the southern border” Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Command, said in a statement Monday.
The XVIII Airborne Corps “is deploying soldiers, equipment and resources” to the border, Lt. Col. Mike Burns, XVIII Airborne spokesman, said in a statement released to the N&O.
The XVIII Airborne Corps has soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky.; Fort Drum, New York; Fort Stewart, Ga.; and Fort Polk, La.
Burns “cannot” say how many troops would deploy from Bragg or other installations, Fort Bragg spokesman Tom McCollum told the N&O on Tuesday.
The corps “will provide a range of support including planning assistance, engineering support (temporary barriers, barricades, and fencing), fixed and rotary wing aviation support to move CBP personnel, medical teams to triage, treat and prepare for commercial transport of patients, command and control facilities, temporary housing for CBP personnel, and personal protective equipment for CBP personnel,” Burns said.
On Monday, 800 soldiers from Fort Campbell and Fort Knox already were deploying to Texas, O’Shaughnessy said at a news conference.
“By the end of this week we will deploy over 5,200 soldiers to the Southwest border,” he said. “That is just the start of this operation. We will continue to adjust the numbers and inform you of those.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work with “three combat engineer battalions with expertise in building temporary barriers and fencing. The battalions will bring their heavy equipment,” already being hauled to Texas, O’Shaughnessy said.
The active-duty soldiers will join more than 2,000 National Guard troops already at the border as part of “Operation Guardian Support,” according to a Department of Defense news release.
“The troops that deploy with weapons will carry them,” O’Shaughnessy said, according to the DoD release.
The U.S. military also will provide “three medium lift helicopter companies and military police units. There are already three C-130 Hercules and one C-17 Globemaster III aircraft standing by,” according to the DoD.
“What is new and challenging about this caravan phenomenon is the formation of multiple large groups, which present unique safety and border security threats,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan said at the Monday news conference. Because of the potential size of the caravans that could reach the border, McAleenan said Homeland Security asked for support from the DoD.
Federal officials are watching two caravans approach the border, according to the DoD.
“One has already made illegal entry across two international borders, and the second is still in Guatemala,” the DoD said in the release.
The second caravan “has deployed violent and dangerous tactics against Guatemalan and Mexican border security teams,” O’Shaugnessy said. “Accordingly, we are preparing for the contingency of a large group of arriving persons intending to enter the United States in the next several weeks.’”
Troops will stage in Southern Texas, Arizona and California, according to the DoD.
“We will reinforce along priority points of entry to enhance CBPs ability to harden and secure the border,” O’Shaughnessy said in the release.
