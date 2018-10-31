Some of your favorite foods are ‘dressing up’ as each other for Halloween

The kids are excited for the night, the candy bowl is packed, the decorations are spot-on spooky and you have your costume planned just right. But there are others in the holiday spirit too — including some of your favorite foods on Twitter, who have decided to celebrate the holiday by dressing up as, well, each other.
One of the costumed characters was Steak-umm, the company that specializes in those little boxes of frozen, thin beef strips. Steak-umm’s Twitter account underwent a full makeover, and is now “dressed” as spooky Pop-Tarts.
“I’m dressing up as Pop-Tarts for Halloween. Pop-Tarts bless,” Steak-umms tweeted shortly after midnight on Halloween. Its avatar turned to a Pop-Tarts logo, and bat-winged Pop-Tarts flew across the sky in its new banner image. The account frequently signs off its tweets with “Steak-umms bless.”
Pop-Tarts was amused. “This is a pretty solid choice for a Halloween costume I must say. Like I’m not even gonna contact our legal department,” it tweeted.
The fast food company Checkers and Rally’s decided to “dress up” as Steak-umm — or rather, as “Fries-umm.” Close enough.
“For our halloween #twittercostume this year, we dressed up as @steak_umm. Fries-umm bless,” the account wrote. In fact, Checkers and Rally’s was the one who came up with the whole idea in the first place, according to Steak-umm.
The two newly-costumed brands even began “trick-or-treating” by tagging other brands, some of which got in on the fun.
In recent years, some online brands have separated themselves from the masses online by taking on distinct, fun personalities. Some have criticized it as a disingenuous marketing tactic, but Steak-umm and Checkers defended their holiday fun.
“We are just brands. Brands that are a reflection of who you are and who you may want to be. You’ll see everything you love and everything you hate. Just like any good mirror of society should be,” Checkers and Rally wrote, before adding, “Fries-umm bless.”
People on Twitter loved the Halloween antics and donned their #twittercostumes as well.
