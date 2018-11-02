HBO calls out Trump for his ‘Game of Thrones’ themed announcement on Iran sanctions

President Trump took to Twitter to announce sanctions against Iran with a ‘Game of Thrones’ style announcement.
And HBO didn’t seem too happy.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday that all sanctions removed by President Obama in his 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran will be put back into effect on November 5, according to CNN.
Those sanctions, as reported by BBC, will be placed on energy, finance and shipping sectors, among others.
“Our ultimate aim is to compel Iran to permanently abandon its well-documented outlaw activities and behave as a normal country,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, according to USA Today.
Trump complained about the deal during the 2016 campaign, promising to overturn it if elected president.
He took the U.S. out of the deal back in May.
To announce the upcoming sanctions, Trump posted an image of himself that was labeled “SANCTIONS ARE COMING.”
It was very similar to the “Game of Thrones” line “WINTER IS COMING” — and used the same kind of typeface, including the vertical lines in the letter “O.” And HBO made that clear in a tweet.
(Dothraki, for those who are unaware, is the fictional language spoken by some in the “Game of Thrones” universe.)
Others on Twitter took the President to task as well.
A few people wondered if Trump knew the meaning of the original phrase his meme-style announcement was based off of.
Some noticed a tie between President Trump and the “Game of Thrones” character King Joffrey.
Activist DeRay McKesson signaled disappointment that Trump made the important announcement with a pop culture reference.
Even “Game of Thrones” cast members weighed in — and didn’t seem to enjoy the reference.
But Fox News host and Trump ally Sean Hannity trumpeted the message in a tweet.
