About 659,000 power tools recalled because handle problems can tear a shoulder joint

Power drills are dangerous enough at the business end. But it’s side handle problems that caused Black & Decker to recall 659,000 hammer drills and drill drivers sold under three brands in the United States and Canada.
The exact problem, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The side handle sold with the drill can slip or break, leading to a loss of control of the tool, posing an injury hazard.”
Black & Decker says it’s heard of this happening 11 times with one report of a user tearing a rotator cuff.
This covers Black & Decker 1/2-inch Drill/Driver, model No. DR560; Porter-Cable 1/2-Inch VSR 2-Speed Hammer Drill, model No. PC70THD; and Bostitch 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill, model Nos. BTE140 and BTE141. They were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, various hardware stores, online via various websites including Amazon from January 2010 through this July.
Customers with these power tools are asked to arrange for a replacement side handle by contacting Black & Decker at 888-284-3070 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday or e-mailing recall@sbdinc.com.
