Long lines greet voters in Georgia as closely-watched Election Day kicks off

Georgia voters took to the polls Tuesday in one of the state’s most closely-watched gubernatorial elections in recent memory, with Democrat Stacy Abrams, a former minority leader in the state legislature, facing off against Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

A rainy morning in north Georgia kicked the day off, with some reporting long wait times in Atlanta and the metro, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Voters at a Gwinnett County precinct near Snellville started filling out paper ballots after the voting machines went down, the AJC reported, and new equipment was being brought in.

The election process is being closely watched, as voting integrity and voting rights rapidly became a central issue in the Georgia race, with Abrams alleging that Kemp’s office, which oversees state elections, had worked to make it harder for people to vote. Kemp has rejected the allegations as a manufactured issue drummed up by Abrams and the state’s Democratic Party.





A steady drumbeat of voting controversies has kept Georgia in the headlines in the months leading up the election. Some, including former President Jimmy Carter, have called for Kemp to resign, because as Secretary of State he is overseeing his own election, NPR reported.

He has declined, saying he is doing his job and campaigning at the same time, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Abrams said Kemp was “abusing his power” and engaging in a “witch hunt” after his office announced an investigation days before the election alleging the Democratic Party in Georgia had attempted to hack into the state’s registration system, CNN reported. Kemp said he was doing his job and did not care how it looked, according to the network.

A report from the Associated Press in October found that 53,000 Georgia voter applications were suspended because of Georgia’s controversial “exact match” law, which flags registration if personal information does not exactly match other information the state has in its records. Even a missing hyphen or initial can be grounds for the registration to be suspended.

Those 53,000 voters, 70 percent of whom are black, would still be allowed to vote if they brought an acceptable form of identification, according to the AP.

The law has also caused problems for some 3,000 new citizens, who faced hurdles voting because their status had not been updated. Kemp’s office was ordered by a judge on Friday to smooth the process for clearing the way for those affected people to vote, the New York Times reported

A law requiring signatures to exactly match between absentee ballots and those kept by county election officials was also suspended on a court order in October, WABE reported.

Critics have also pointed out that more than half-a-million voters were purged from the rolls in Georgia last year, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The voters were removed because they had been placed on an “inactive” voter list and had then not voted in two general elections.

Abrams and others have called these incidences evidence of Kemp’s office trying to disenfranchise voters. While stumping for Abrams, former President Barack Obama repeated the accusation, McClatchy previously reported.







“If you are aspiring to the highest office in the state in which you pledge to look out for the people of your state, then how can you actively try to prevent the citizens of your state from exercising their most basic right?” he said.

Kemp has rejected claims that his office is attempting to make it more difficult to vote.

“Right now, we have more people on the voting rolls than ever before. That’s because of online voter registration championed by Brian Kemp. We also have record turnout for early voting,” a spokesperson for Kemp said, according to USA Today.