Baby was found rotting with maggots in a swing. Dad is guilty, Iowa jury rules

Sterling Koehn was 4 months old when he was found rotting and infested with maggots in a baby swing, McClatchy previously reported.

Sterling was found dead on Aug. 30, 2017, in the apartment of his parents, 20-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn. They were arrested in October 2017 and charged with murder in connection with the death of their son, The Des Moines Register reported.

Responders noted that maggots were in Sterling’s skin and clothing, which “indicated he hadn’t had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week,” the AP reported.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Last week, “at Koehn’s trial, prosecutors said that the baby was left in the swing in a ‘hot, stuffy room’ for at least nine days but possibly for as long as two weeks, according to the Register,” McClatchy reported. “His dad finally called police, but it was too late.”

Now more than a year after Koehn was arrested, a Harry County jury has found the dad guilty of “first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death,” the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. The jury took less than an hour to decide he was guilty, according to the newspaper.

The Register reports that Koehn “will be sentenced to life without parole at a later date,” and Harris’ trial is still pending. She pleaded guilty to the same offenses, the newspaper reported.

Here is what McClatchy reported on the trial last week:

During Koehn’s trial last week, a prosecutor said Sterling died of a diaper rash.

“That’s right, diaper rash,” Assistant Iowa Attorney General Coleman McAllister told jurors, according to the Courier.

The unchanged dirty diaper attracted bugs and maggots, McAllister told jurors, according to the Courier, and broke through his skin.

“The feces that sat in that diaper ate through his skin, allowing E. coli bacteria that was in his diaper and in his stool to enter his bloodstream and cause an infection,” McAllister said, according to The Register.

That infection contributed to Sterling’s death, he said.

At 4 months old, Sterling only weighed 7 pounds and was 14 inches long, KGAN reported. That was “well below the 5th percentile in both size and weight for his age.”

“The facts of this case go far beyond neglect and show circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life,” the criminal complaint said, according to CBS.