At least 13 dead in shooting on ‘college night’ at bar popular with Pepperdine students

Students from Pepperdine University in Malibu were among those inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., when a gunman entered the bar and began shooting, the university said in a statement.
At least 13 people were killed, including a sheriff’s deputy and the suspect, police said. Thousand Oaks is a mid-size city about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.
“The University has determined that multiple Pepperdine students were on site at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. At this time, the University is working to identify and provide support to those students,” Pepperdine said on Twitter. “Pepperdine officials are working with authorities and will provide updates as more information is available. The University offers its deepest condolences and is praying for everyone involved in tonight’s tragic events.”
Pepperdine is a small, selective college with about 7,700 active students, according to the school.
The Pepperdine Graphic, the college newspaper, reported that about 20 students, mostly from freshman dorms, were at the event.
“It’s thrown everyone off. Pepperdine is a pretty small community, a pretty sheltered community living in the quiet community of Malibu ...” the paper’s news editor Madeleine Carr said in an on-air interview with CNN. “It’s one of those events where its hard to rationalize it happening to you ... it’s crazy to think the place you’re going to have fun, the place you’re going to de-stress after your week is now the place of ... tragic memories.”
The university is about about a half-hour drive from the bar, which was hosting a “College Country Night” for students, CNN reported. The bar hosts the night every Wednesday until 2 a.m., according to a flier from the event. It was 11 p.m. local time in California at the time of the shooting, police said, according to the New York Times.
The bar is close to two other colleges, including California Lutheran University, which is in Thousand Oaks, and Moorpark College, about a fifteen minute drive north.
Police have not released any information on the victims or the gunman, and have not released a motive.
“We don’t know who shot anybody at this point,” Sheriff Geoff Dean said at a news conference. “It’s a horrific scene in there. There’s blood everywhere.”
Witnesses said a hooded gunman entered the building in dark clothing and shot the doorperson before shooting into the crowd of dancers, the Associated Press reported.
A sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Ron Helus, arrived at the scene with a California Highway Patrol officer and was shot multiple times, according to the AP. He died at the hospital.
“He went in there to try to save people,” Sheriff Dean said in a news conference.
President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and praised law enforcement officers for their response.
“I’m a Thousand Oaks resident,” 19-year-old Erika Sigman said, according to the LA Times. “This is a safe place. My parents let me go here. This is a trusted place ... to know that this happened in my safe place is a very, very scary thing. You just don’t expect it to happen in Thousand Oaks.”
The sheriff’s office set up a hotline for those who may be affected by the shooting, at 805-465-6650.
