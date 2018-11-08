People concerned about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fall are offering their ribs and organs

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, fractured three ribs in a fall in her office Wednesday night, according to a statement from the Supreme Court’s public information office.
“Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on the left side,” the statement said. She was taken to George Washington University Hospital.
Ginsburg has survived several fights with cancer and had heart surgery in 2014, according to CNBC. She has beaten pancreatic and colon cancer, the two deadliest forms of the disease.
People, especially younger people, were offering the octogenarian affectionately known as RBG their own ribs on social media Thursday morning. They even started the hashtag #RibsForRuth on Twitter.
Support for Ginsburg, and also concern for the balance of power on the Supreme Court, also poured in on social media after the court announced her fall.
“Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014,” The Associated Press reported.
“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said in August, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”
Typical recovery time for broken ribs is about six weeks, according to WebMD, so it’s possible that Ginsburg could be back on the bench before the year ends.
Ginsburg is the oldest of the four liberal justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to his Supreme Court seat in October gave conservative justices a 5-4 advantage on the nation’s highest court that could be in place for decades. Should Ginsburg or any of the other three liberal justices step down while President Donald Trump is in office, that crucial advantage at the highest level of the judicial branch of the U.S. government could grow even larger.
