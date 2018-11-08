‘It’s at the club. It’s not moving.’ iPhones track people after California shooting

After a mass shooting in California killed 13, some distraught relatives tried to locate missing loved ones with the help of technology.

The shooting happened late Wednesday inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Police say 28-year-old Ian David Long, a Marine veteran, stormed into the bar during its “college night” and went on a rampage with a .45 caliber Glock handgun.

Along with killing 11 patrons in the bar, the shooter killed Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus when he arrived at the bar. The suspect, who also died, is believed to have killed himself, Sheriff Geoff Dean said during a press conference on Thursday.

It was around 1 a.m. Thursday when Jason Coffman says some friends of his 22-year-old son Cody knocked on his door and told him they were at the Borderline Bar and Grill when the shooting began, he said in on-air interviews with CNN.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jason Coffman said he used an app to track his son’s phone — and what he found was unsettling.

“It’s at the club. It’s not moving,” he said on-air. “That’s the problem,”

Coffman later confirmed that his son Cody was one of the victims killed in the mass shooting.

Andrea Castillo, a reporter for The Los Angeles Times, wrote on Twitter that she was at Los Robles Regional Medical Center when she ran into former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, who is married to actress Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Adam and Tamera had been looking for their niece, Alaina Housley, who was at the bar that night but had not been seen since, Castillo reported. The Los Angeles Times reported that Adam first arrived to the hospital at 3:30 a.m., but he wasn’t allowed inside to look for her.

“He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends,” Castillo wrote. “Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.”

Adam and Tamera confirmed that their niece had died in a statement, according to USA Today.

“Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner,” it read. “We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”