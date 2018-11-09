Trove of Megalodon teeth and other fossils found 100 feet underwater off Carolinas

Whenever they take a group down to the spot about 108 feet underwater, they come back with giant megalodon teeth up to 6 inches long and millions of years old.

Sometimes there are huge teeth and fossils sitting right on top of the seabed at the spot off the North Carolina coast near Bald Head Island, and other times divers have to pick around in the sand, said dive operations manager Cameron Sebastian with Coastal Scuba out of North Myrtle Beach.

The site is off Frying Pan Shoals, about 56 miles from Coastal Scuba’s dock, Sebastian said.

“It’s incredible,” he said. They always find megalodon teeth, “all kinds of whale bones” and other fossils, Sebastian said.

“We anchor up in the fossil bed, go down and sometimes they’re sitting right on top,” he said. “Everybody comes back with some fossils.”

Megalodon sharks lived from about 15.9 million years ago until 2.6 million years ago, according to the Smithsonian Magazine. The giants could grow to 60 feet long and weigh more than 50 tons, according to the magazine.

“Megalodon teeth have informed much of what scientists know of the creature, partially out of sheer abundance. Unlike humans, sharks cycle through teeth continuously, shedding 20,000 or more into surrounding waters in the course of a lifetime,” the Smithsonian notes, which might explain why divers keep finding so many.

Sebastian said he’s heard different theories about why the fossil deposit is there off the coast from Wilmington, North Carolina. It could have been the mouth of an ancient river or some kind of a deposit from a glacier, he said.

Diving for the fossils is not for beginners, Sebastian said, requiring an advanced certification for the dive.

