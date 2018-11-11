Man stabs his coworker in the butt — and alcohol was involved, Kansas police say

One buttock was injured when a feud between coworkers got out of hand.
At about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Maize Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office were called to a “disturbance with a weapon call” at the Watercress Apartments in the 4000 block of North Reed Ave.
When law enforcement arrived at the crime scene, officers learned that alcohol was involved in a coworker dispute, the Maize Police Department posted to Facebook.
One of the men “physically assaulted” his coworker and pinned him to the ground, the post states.
In self defense, the man who was pinned to the ground them stabbed his coworker in the butt, police said. That coworker received a “minor stab wound to his buttock,” according to the post.
Neither of the men had a desire to press criminal charges against the other, the post says.
The man with the stab wound was treated and released from a Wichita hospital, police said.
