Flesh-eating bacteria survivor says hunks of ‘meat’ peeled right off in the shower

Josh Muñoz says he went to visit family near Houston last month, and his wife drove him back home to Detroit with a case of flesh-eating bacteria so bad, that it nearly chewed through his thigh.
He came to the horrifying realization that something was very wrong when hunks of skin started falling off as he washed his leg while in the shower, KTRK reported.
“My skin was being washed away. Not like a sunburn — like enough for me to know that something was majorly wrong,” Josh said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I was losing meat off my leg. You could see everything.”
But his three children didn’t accompany mom and dad on that trip, KTRK reported, so Josh refused to go to the emergency room in Houston. His wife Sarah drove straight through to Detroit, 20 hours, to a hospital there — where doctors started emergency surgery within 20 minutes of him checking in, according to WJBK.
Doctors told the family that if Sarah had stopped overnight on the way to Detroit, the necrotizing fasciitis probably would have killed Josh, according to a GoFundMe campaign in his name.
Josh survived that surgery, and five more surgeries since, where doctors have had to take about two-thirds of his left thigh, the campaign says.
“I got to see what the wound looked like,” he said, according to the Chronicle. “It looked like Hannibal Lecter cut the top half of my thigh off.”
What’s even scarier is how he thinks he contracted it, according to WJBK.
“I was working on a project, and I actually contracted I️t, they believe from fecal matter working on a customer’s bathroom with cuts in my hands,” Josh said, according to the station.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $3,500 of its $5,000 goal. According to his Facebook profile, Josh runs a small construction company, and his infection will keep him from work for 3-6 months.
