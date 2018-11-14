Ellen DeGeneres, Sandra Bullock and other stars give to California wildfire relief

As relief efforts ramp up to aid victims of California’s latest round of devastating wildfires, numerous stars and celebrities — some victims of the blazes themselves — have contributed time and money to help others.

The Camp Fire in Northern California has killed 48 people and destroyed 7,600 homes, while the Woolsey Fire in Southern California has killed two and burned 483 homes, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Both fires have consumed tens of thousands of acres and sent thousands fleeing.

Miley Cyrus, who posted on Instagram on Sunday that she had lost her Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire, and Liam Hemsworth donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation to aid fire victims through her Happy Hippie foundation, reported E! News.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday in a press release that it will donate $500,000 for fire relief efforts to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund and the California Fire Foundation.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Ellen DeGeneres donated $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, according to Hollywood Reporter.

“There are not enough words to tell the firefighters how grateful we all are for them. Literally, they just run toward danger. They save thousands and thousands of people,” DeGeneres said Tuesday on her show, reported the site.

The Humane Society of Ventura County reported Sunday on Facebook that Sandra Bullock and her family had donated $100,000 to help care for animals rescued from the Woolsey and Hill fires in Southern California.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department posted Sunday to Twitter that celebrity chef Guy Fieri had cooked meals for law enforcement officers heading out to the Camp Fire.

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018

Lady Gaga, also forced to flee by the blaze, visited other evacuees at an American Red Cross shelter on Sunday, reported The Huffington Post.