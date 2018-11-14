Monopoly for Millennials: Is it ‘straight TRASH’ or does it ‘depict us all so well’?

Put down the farmer’s market apple, step out of your parents’ basement and forget about the three-day music festival.
Before you enjoy those “experiences” — in real life, or in Monopoly for Millennials — there’s a debate brewing on Twitter that needs to be settled.
One “older millennial” thinks this new Hasbro board game is “straight TRASH.” Another millennial says it “depicts us all so well.”
And thousands of others have taken to Twitter — like many millennials would — in reaction to a game that is a “great choice for Millennials who need a break from the life of adulting,” as described on the Walmart website.
The board game includes the “hottest” millennial destinations, including your friend’s couch and a maker space, and players don’t have to pay rent, according to the game description on Walmart. There’s also the “vegan bistro, the artisanal coffee bar, (and) a weeklong meditation retreat,” the Inquirer reported.
Forget the thimble. In this version of Monopoly, you can be a bike, a camera or even a hashtag, reports the Inquirer.
Oh, and instead of trying to collect all the money, you win this game by collecting the most “experiences,” the game description states.
But bringing out all those stereotypes brought mixed opinions out of this generation. Millennials were born between 1982 and 2000, according to the United States Census Bureau. “That means they are ages 18 to 36 in 2018.” (disclaimer: the writer of this is a millennial).
So what do you think? Should us millennials be offended? Or should we find it hilarious?
Maybe both?
Or maybe you’re like this Twitter user who isn’t sure what’s funnier.
Don’t worry, all sides of this debate will earn a participation ribbon. It looks like the one Mr. Monopoly is wearing on the front of the box.
