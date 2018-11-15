NC teacher reported dead in Mexico, authorities search for his killers, family says

A North Carolina teacher who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 28 has been reported dead, and authorities “are searching for those responsible to bring them to justice,” the family posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon.





A family spokesperson confirmed the death of Davidson College graduate Patrick Braxton-Andrew in a message to The Charlotte Observer.

“Based on information provided by the Chihuahua State authorities, it is with great sadness that we announce that Patrick died on October 28th at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling,” the family said in their Facebook post.

“The search continues to recover his body so we can bring him back home,” according to the family’s post.

The Observer spoke with Braxton-Andrew’s mother, Jean Braxton, his younger brother, Kerry, and his sister-in-law Kathleen on Wednesday afternoon, before they had learned of his death.





During the interview — conducted by phone from Mexico, where the family set up a base of operation a couple of weeks ago — they said he had extensive prior experience backpacking alone through Latin America, and that he was aware of the potential dangers.

He had been planning this trip to Mexico for months, they said, as a two-part vacation from his job as a part-time teacher at the private Woodlawn School in Mooresville and as a freelance tutor in Spanish and other subjects.

The main attraction was a feast of Mexican food and culture during the country’s Day of the Dead celebration, which would run from Oct. 31-Nov. 2. But a break in Woodlawn’s schedule gave him a few extra days to travel before that, and Braxton-Andrew fixed his sights on taking a ride on “El Chepe” — a tourist-friendly rail line in northwest Mexico that passes through the eye-popping Copper Canyon National Park and alongside miles of sierra-filled landscapes that appear to be ripped from a postcard.

He never made it to Mexico City to meet his younger brother: Patrick disappeared from a tiny, remote north-Mexican town at the bottom of a breathtaking ravine larger and deeper than the Grand Canyon, an area that is beset by drug cartel flare-ups.

But Wednesday, his mother said the Lonely Planet guidebook he’d used for some of the research emphasized the beauty of the area while noting that most of the trouble in the area was between cartels and not targeted at tourists.





Added his younger brother, Kerry: “If you read blogs of people that have traveled there, they basically echo that. They say it’s a beautiful place if you have a few extra days. It’s totally worth visiting. Most of them just comment that the only time they felt in danger was the bus ride down, because it’s a really hairy ride ... a narrow road on the edge of a cliff that has tons and tons of cutbacks. So that’s really a concern for travelers, not that anything would happen to you once you get there.”

Patrick Braxton-Andrew, second from left, is a 34-year-old Davidson College graduate who went missing while on a walk or hike in Mexico on Sunday afternoon. Braxton-Andrew teaches Spanish and math at the private Woodlawn School in Mooresville, just north of Davidson. Courtesy of Nancy Slagle

This is a developing story and will be updated.