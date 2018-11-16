Kidnapping of NC teen Hania Aguilar featured as FBI’s most wanted case of the week

The missing 13-year-old girl who officials say was kidnapped from her Lumberton, North Carolina home on Nov. 5 is getting top attention from federal officials.

The FBI has named the disappearance of Hania Noelia Aguilar its “Most wanted: Case of the Week.”

Officials say Aguilar was waiting for a ride to school outside her home at 3525 Elizabethtown Road in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park when someone forced her into her family’s SUV, which was already running.

“Witnesses heard her scream and saw a man dressed in all black wearing a yellow bandana force her into her family’s SUV and drive away,” FBI Charlotte spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said in a public service announcement released to the media on Friday.

The green Ford Expedition was found abandoned near Quincey Road, about eight miles from the mobile home park, on Nov. 8.

That same day, the FBI released surveillance video showing a man walking in the area of the mobile home park in the hours before the kidnapping.

A reward being offered collectively by the FBI and Gov. Roy Cooper for information leading to the location of the girl or the arrest of her abductor increased to $30,000 on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, someone reported a possible Aguilar sighting in Charlotte, but investigators in a news release said “at this time there is no reason to believe the report is accurate.”

“We need these rumors stopped. It makes it harder to find Hania,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said during a news conference Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call a tip line at 910-272-5871 or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Hania is said to be 5 feet tall and weigh 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with flowers, according to the Amber Alert issued after her disappearance.

