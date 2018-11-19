Singer and NC native Kellie Pickler does 101st Airborne assault course. It goes badly

Country singer and Albemarle, North Carolina, native Kellie Pickler proved on “American Idol” and “Dancing with the Stars” that she has many talents, but U.S. military aerial assault techniques aren’t among them.
Pickler tried last week to master the 101st Airborne’s Sabalauksi Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and a video shared Monday on Facebook by the U.S. Army shows it did not go well for the singer.
The five-minute video, viewed nearly 30,000 times within an hour, showed Pickler doing an “extradited version” of the 10-day obstacle course, but that didn’t help. (The video got another 83,000 views on the Sabalauski Air Assault School Facebook page.)
Her attempt was filmed as part of the lifestyle TV show “Pickler & Ben,” which airs on the LiveWell Network in North Carolina.
Pickler’s successes on the course included repelling down a 34-foot wall without help (and only one scream) and crawling face-first through the dirt under barbed wire.
However, she failed to climb a rope, even with someone lifting her, couldn’t throw herself over a beam and got entangled in a horizontal maze called “the weaver.”
Pickler, 32, took her failures with a sense of humor, referring to the course as “exciting” in the video.
She has a history of working alongside the U.S. military, including 11 USO tours, according to the United Service Organization’s website.
A 2006 profile in the Charlotte Observer reported she was raised in by her grandparents, Clyde and Faye Pickler Sr. in Albemarle, about 55 miles northeast of Charlotte.
She was 19 when she became as a finalist on “American Idol,” and went on to sign a record contract that earned her several hits, according to KelliePickler.com.
In 2013, she won Season 16 of “Dancing with the Stars,” reports ABC.com.
