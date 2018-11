After 50 years retired general still prays for men he served with, but didn’t make it home

By

November 19, 2018 11:06 AM

Sam Wetzel keeps a document bearing the names of U.S. Army soldiers killed in action while under his command in Vietnam in part of 1968 and the early part of 1969. Wetzel, then a lieutenant colonel, commanded 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Division.