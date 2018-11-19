A man caught on security camera trying to siphon gas from a U-Haul truck in Portland, Oregon, caught on fire and fled in flames after something went wrong, police say. They are still seeking the man.
‘All you see is fire’ Man tries to siphon gas, flees in flames instead, police say

By Don Sweeney

November 19, 2018 01:18 PM

A man’s attempt to siphon gas from a U-Haul truck parked under a Portland, Oregon, bridge early Monday went off the rails when something ignited the pilfered gas, reported KOIN.

“All you see is fire ignite and then you see this guy run away with the lower half of his body in flames,” said Lt. Rich Chatman, a Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman, citing a security video showing the incident, reported The Oregonian.

The man, who had been siphoning gas from the truck into a van parked next to it, fled down the street in flames, eventually shedding his burning pants, reported KMTR.

“We don’t believe this is what the individual intended,” Chatman said, according to KOIN.

Firefighters doused the resulting blaze, which consumed the U-Haul truck and van, about 7 a.m. Monday beneath Morrison Bridge at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Belmont, reported The Oregonian.

Authorities are still seeking the man, according to the publication. He may not be too hard to find.

“We assume he’ll probably be needing some kind of medical care for those burns,” Chatman said, reported KOIN.

