‘Daddy, there’s the guy!’ Boy sees his home’s burglar at grocery store, Florida cops say

When Ross Glass returned home Saturday with his children, the man says he noticed “something was wrong” — so he checked his home’s security footage.
That’s when he saw a recording of the suspect rummaging through his house in Tampa, Florida, while he stole a gun, a drone and a laptop, Glass told ABC Action News.
“I was watching it with my children next to me going like, ‘I see the guy’,” Glass said, according to ABC Action News.
To help capture the burglar, Glass shared the surveillance footage on Facebook with the hopes that someone would recognize him.
But Glass probably didn’t expect his 10-year-old son to be the person to do that. Glass says he was picking up food with his three children at a Winn-Dixie grocery store on Sunday — the day after the burglary — when his oldest son tugged at his shirt, according to WFLA.
“My oldest son Caleb pulls on my shirt and goes, ‘Daddy, there’s the guy,’” Glass recalled, according to the outlet.
At first, Glass said he wasn’t sure whether his son was correct. But then he got a closer look, according to Fox13, and realized “the coincidence is incredible.”
“It didn’t take me more than a few seconds to look over,” he told Fox13, “and as soon as I look at the guy, I’m like, ‘Wow, that is the guy.”
Glass called the police on the suspect, 42-year-old Eric Rodriguez-Sanchez, but police let him go on Sunday after speaking with him, according to WFLA. Eddy Durkin, a spokesperson with the Tampa Police Department, said there wasn’t enough probable cause that day — but police had enough evidence to arrest the man on Monday.
For Glass, the incident has taught him an important lesson: Listen to your children, according to Fox13.
But the father is left worrying about how it could have been much worse.
“The possibility of us coming back to the house, while he was still in here, and maybe a confrontation ... that is a reality and something I’m grateful that... that’s not the way it went down,” Glass said, according to ABC Action News.
