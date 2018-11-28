Who killed Lulu the pet kangaroo? She went missing before hit and run, Wis. cops say

Lulu the kangaroo is dead, and the driver who struck and killed the domesticated marsupial fled from the scene, a Wisconsin sheriff’s office said.

Lulu belonged to the Petting Farm at Anello’s Torch Lite in Shawano, WBAY reported, but she had gone missing from her home a couple days before the hit-and-run crash.

Owner Rita Mondus posted that Lulu was missing near the Porter and Valley intersection on Sunday. The red kangaroo had jumped a 3-foot fence meant to keep her and Olaf, the albino wallaby, enclosed on a porch for some fresh air, WLUK reported. That was two days before the crash.

“I’d have never put them out there if I would have thought in a million years that she would have challenged that fence, because she had never challenged jumping on a chair, on a sofa, on a bed,” Mondus said, according to WLUK. Lulu and her friend, Olaf, had become a part of the family earlier this year.





“(Lulu) is very much a part of our family and it just hurts my heart,” Mondus had told WLUK before the fatal crash. Her family owns 79 different animals, and the free petting zoo has a USDA license.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was called to that same intersection where Lulu went missing in the Town of Waukechon, according to a Facebook post.

“A 69-year-old Shawano man reported that he and his wife were in that area searching for a domesticated kangaroo that had gone missing from its residence some days earlier,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The couple spotted Lulu, the post states, and they tried to “coax the animal close enough to secure” her.

As they were doing so, though, a driver drove east on Porter in a late-model truck, the post states. The caller told police that he tried to get the truck driver’s attention “by waving his arms,” but that didn’t stop them.

The driver continued along the road, and the truck’s side mirror struck the 69-year-old man in the chest, police said. The tires came “in contact” with the man’s left foot.

Lulu was also hit — and killed, the sheriff’s office said.

After hitting both the man and the pet kangaroo, the driver continued before stopping further down the road, the statement says. She then stopped, got out of the truck and said “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” the caller reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver then left the scene, making it a hit-and-run incident.

The driver was described to deputies as a woman in her mid-20s and about 5-foot tall. She had glasses and shoulder-length hair.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the sheriff’s office.