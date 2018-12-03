‘Luke Sky Walker’ was arrested in Tennessee – and Mark Hamill feels for the guy

Has the calling of the Dark Side become too strong?
Some people thought so after a man named “Luke Sky Walker” was arrested in Elizabethton, Tenn., where police say he violated his probation after a felony theft charge, WJHL reported.
The 21-year-old man, with his short and sandy brown hair, even bears a small resemblance to the young Jedi master Luke Skywalker from the original “Star Wars” films.
But while that Luke escaped with stolen Death Star plans, this Luke was caught in 2017 after police say he helped steal more than 40 road signs in April of 2017, the Elizabethton Star reported. The total value of the signs was about $2,300, according to the paper.
As of Monday, he was still being held without bond at the Carter County Detention Center, according to jail records.
On social media, some poked fun at the man’s unusually cinematic name.
But the star reaction (literally) came from Mark Hamill himself, the actor best-known for portraying Luke Skywalker in the original films as an idealistic young Jedi and in the latest films as a cynical, yet noble teacher.
“The real crime here,” Hamill wrote, “is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place.”
