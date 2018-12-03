What’s next for Sully, Bush’s service dog lying loyally beside his casket? Helping vets

The world was watching Sully, President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, this weekend, after he was pictured lying loyally beside his master’s casket Sunday night.
Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath posted the photo that captures a devoted Sully hanging his head after the 41st President passed away Friday night following a fight with Parkinson’s and respiratory problems.
“Mission Complete,” McGrath captioned the photo on Twitter.
George H.W. Bush was 94, but Sully the Labrador has been with the Bush family just a short time, helping the former President get around, as his service dog. He was assigned to the family earlier this year, and will make one last journey with his human when Bush’s body is flown from Houston to Washington on Monday, according to CNN.
Bush’s body will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda until Wednesday. And then, like any other service dog, Sully will move on from the Bush family to a new assignment.
Sully was trained by an organization called America’s VetDogs, a service program that helps veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities.
America’s VetDogs said in statement on Facebook that “many” people had reached out to them, wondering what would be next for Sully.
“Sully will be joining the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program,” the statement says. He will be helping with physical and occupational therapy for wounded veterans “on their journey to recovery.”
After joining the Bush family in June, Sully quickly caught the public’s eye with an Instagram account that had more than 88,000 followers as of Monday morning.
Since then, Sully has been seen on social media serving at George W. Bush’s daughter Barbara’s wedding, and helping while George H.W. Bush voted in November’s midterm elections.
“Assisting with voting must be easier with thumbs,” Sully’s caption read on the latter post.
Comments