Abandoned at airport, 67-year-old woman with Parkinson’s waits overnight in wheelchair

After attending her ex-husband’s funeral on Friday, Olimpia Warsaw found herself abandoned overnight at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
The 67-year-old woman was supposed to fly back home from Chicago to Detroit that day, her son Claude Coltea says, so he made sure to get a wheelchair and porter to make her trip easier. Warsaw has Parkinson’s, diabetes, anxiety and needs a wheelchair, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.
But after dropping his mom off at her gate for her American Airlines flight — and then rushing to make a flight of his own — Claude Coltea says her trip was delayed, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.
And there began the trouble.
Still wearing clothing from her ex-husband’s funeral, Warsaw was at first offered a hotel room because of her canceled flight, Coltea said, but the porter assigned to her at the Chicago airport said she needed to find her own way there, according to CBS Chicago.
Later that evening, Coltea said, the porter clocked out and left the woman to fend for herself in the airport, The Chicago Tribune wrote.
That was an unacceptable solution for Warsaw, who is “on a bunch of medications (and) has a hard time communicating,” her son Julian Coltea said, according to Local12.
Warsaw told The Chicago Sun-Times that she was “scared to death” for the hours she was left sitting alone in her wheelchair at the airport. Her current husband, Ronald Warsaw, said his wife “needs help just moving around, going to the bathroom.”
“It was not fair for them just to leave her without any assistance,” Ronald Warsaw said, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.
“She actually had to find a random passenger to help her out just to go to the bathroom because the porters had already left for the night,” Julian Coltea added, according to CBS Chicago.
Airport security found the woman after nervous family members called and tried to figure out where she was when she didn’t land in Detroit, according to CBS Chicago.
American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott told The Chicago Tribune in a statement that “while this investigation is still underway, we are already developing a process with our vendor to ensure this does not happen again.” A refund was given for the ticket.
As reported by Local12, the porter is believed to be an employee of the airport.
Julian Coltea told Local12 that he hopes some good can come from the stressful situation.
“I really think that they need to revisit their polices for dealing with the elderly, for dealing with the disabled,” he told the outlet.
