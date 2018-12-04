FedEx truck hit funeralgoer and sparked brawl with crowd, cops say. See the aftermath

A FedEx worker helped set off a massive brawl in Brooklyn, police say, after he backed into a funeralgoer leaving a mosque.
And the aftermath of the vicious fight — which took place on Monday afternoon in New York City — was captured on video.
It started just after 12:30 p.m., when police say a FedEx driver accidentally hit a 46-year-old man, who was part of a crowd of up to 100 people leaving a funeral at the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center, according to The New York Daily News.
Naim Jawad, a mosque board member, told The New York Daily News that mourners grew angry with the FedEx driver, who seemed to be acting with “road rage.”
“Traffic wasn’t moving and I guess they tried to force a path,” Jawad told ABC7, “and in doing so I guess the truck maybe didn’t see the congregant and they hit him.”
After the collision, Jawad said, people in the crowd were determined to keep the driver from escaping.
“They tried to hold the FedEx truck so it doesn’t go anywhere,” Jaward told The New York Daily News. “Somehow, words were exchanged and then physical contact.”
After hitting the 46-year-old with the car, police say, two FedEx employees exited their vehicle to check on the man, NBC New York reported. A 23-year-old punched a FedEx worker, who then grabbed a fire extinguisher and used it to attack the man, too, police say.
The FedEx driver used a box cutter to injure a third man’s hand as he exited the mosque, police say, according to News12.
A video obtained by ABC7 shows a group of people surrounding the FedEx truck during the brawl.
“We are aware of preliminary reports regarding this disturbing incident and are cooperating with investigating authorities to determine the facts,” a spokesperson for FedEx said, according to News12. “Until then, further questions should be directed to local law enforcement.”
Police arrested both FedEx workers and the 23-year-old who punched one of them, according to NBC New York. Police identified the two FedEx employees as 25-year-old Omar Lindsey and 25-year-old Andrew Blunt, and the 23-year-old as Abdel Hammid Quadus, according to The New York Daily News.
Quadus, along with the man hit by the FedEx truck and the man slashed with the box cutter, were treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital, NBC New York reported.
Comments