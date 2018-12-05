Signed ‘Hugh G. Lectionfraud’: Watch Colbert take on NC voter fraud allegations

As the investigation deepens into election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, the story has been getting national attention. The growing story even kicked off “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night.

“Remember the midterms? Those were fun,” Colbert said, opening the show. “Well guess what? The fun’s not over.”

State officials refuse to certify the results of the congressional election that favors the Republican candidate Mark Harris by 905 votes over Democrat Dan McCready. The state elections board will hold hearings this month as it looks into accusations that campaign workers for the Republican stole absentee ballots.

Highlighting the accusations in the rural North Carolina congressional district, Colbert told his viewers that Harris is a Baptist minister. He continued, “Remember, Jesus said, ‘I tell you, it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for someone to vote Democratic in Bladen County.’”

Colbert described the fraud allegations like this: volunteers for the Republican went door to door collecting the absentee ballots (which would already be illegal in North Carolina). “Yes, door-to-door. They’re like Jehovah’s ‘I hope there aren’t witnesses.’”