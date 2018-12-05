How do cops lure a pair of goats from a dangerous Kentucky interstate? BBQ Fritos

A pair of hitchhiking goats were walking along a Kentucky interstate when someone saw them and called the cops last week.
“You have goat to be kidding me,” those cops wrote on Facebook — in hashtag form, of course.
But because those officers with Louisville Metro Police Department “goat your back,” they responded to I-265 and prepared to “convince the happy goat-couple that walking along the interstate is dangerous.”
That wasn’t an easy or quick task, police said.
It took about 20 minutes, and it couldn’t be done without a salty snack — BBQ-flavored Fritos, to be exact.
The officers “strategically” placed some of those chips in the backseat of their cop car — where the baaaad goats go — and the happy couple was lured into the warm police cruiser.
That’s not just cop life, it’s “#GoatLyfe,” the department posted to Facebook.
The officers “eventually found” the owner of those “#TravelingGoats,” and the couple was given an “Uber” ride back home.
“They agreeeeeeed that walking on the interstate was a baaaaaad idea,” police said on Facebook.
Police did admit that the guilty goats are “actually kinda cute” — and the officers do know their puns are baaaaaaad, according to the post.
This wasn’t the first time law enforcement got clever while trying to convince some farm animals to go home.
Earlier this year, in California, San Bernardino deputies were called to help lure a pig home, the Sacramento Bee reported. That pig was “the size of a mini horse” — and Poppin’ Jalapeno-flavored Dorito chips got the big pig back home.
Comments