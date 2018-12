Watch as an 18-year-old is rescued after falling Into 50-ft hole from roof of Austin student building

The Austin, Texas, Fire Department said it rescued an 18-year-old man who fell about 50 feet down a hole from the top of the Dobie Center, a 27-story building on the University of Texas at Austin campus, early on Sunday, December 2.