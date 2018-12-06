Man discovers a ‘genius’ use for those enormous CVS receipts - and people love it

Some have called him a “genius.” Others say he’s an “innovator.”
His contribution to mankind? Figuring out what the heck to do with one of those enormous receipts from CVS.
Twitter user @andrewnolan2 posted a photo on Dec. 4 showing his groundbreaking discovery: that he could use one of those incredibly lengthy drug store receipts to fix a broken blind on his window.
“One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS,” he wrote, and sure enough, there was the receipt, strung at the perfect length and blending in tastefully with the other blinds slats.
People lauded his discovery ingenuity and shared their own feeling about CVS and its interminable receipts.
The unusual length of CVS receipts captured imaginations across the web years ago, and rapidly evolved into an internet meme that is still going strong.
The internet history website KnowYourMeme pinpoints the genesis of the joke as a Facebook page from 2008 called “One Million Strong Against Unnecessarily Long CVS Receipts.” People across social media started posting pictures of their enormous drug store receipts, and a trend blossomed.
Fast Company urged CVS to take advantage of the trend, saying “Other brands pay top dollar for the same kind of user-generated content that CVS currently has at its disposal.”
Interest in CVS receipts has been growing ever since, and is still generally trending upward, according to Google data.
But why are they so long in the first place?
A reporter for Vox, who noted one of her CVS receipts was “roughly the height of the average American 8-year-old,” contacted the company.
“We are always listening to customer feedback,” a spokesperson responded, according to the site. “(We have) taken a number of steps over the past several years to redesign elements of our receipts and the ExtraBucks Rewards that print on them to make sure we’re making them shorter where we can but also making it super easy for customers to understand how many rewards they’ve earned or what savings they can take advantage of.”
And at the end of the day, if you really don’t like the receipts, CVS lets you opt out and get digital ones instead, as it wrote on Twitter.
