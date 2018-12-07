Jim Cantore is on his way to Asheville, and we know what that means...

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore has become a celebrity harbinger of the worst weather, and now he’s headed to Asheville, North Carolina for the approaching winter storm.
Rumors had been swirling in Charlotte that the Weather Channel meteorologist was in town this week, but WNCN reported those were false. And the station confirmed he is headed to Asheville Saturday for the storm that is expected to drop more than a foot of snow on the mountain city.
Cantore himself confirmed his weekend plans on Twitter, after an invite to Boone, North Carolina, where forecasters say people could see up to 20 inches. “LOL! Asheville,” Cantore said in response.
As for the actual forecast in Asheville, the Citizen-Times newspaper says the city expects just short of a foot of snow this weekend. Some areas around Asheville could see as much as two feet, the newspaper reports, including Mount Mitchell and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
