Jim Cantore is on his way to Asheville, and we know what that means...

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore has become a celebrity harbinger of the worst weather, and now he’s headed to Asheville, North Carolina for the approaching winter storm.

With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It's best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route

Rumors had been swirling in Charlotte that the Weather Channel meteorologist was in town this week, but WNCN reported those were false. And the station confirmed he is headed to Asheville Saturday for the storm that is expected to drop more than a foot of snow on the mountain city.

THIS POLL IS ONLY FOR @JimCantore CAN YOU PLEASE CONFIRM OR DENY THAT YOU ARE COMING TO BOONE, NC? ALSO CAN WE MEET YOU??? — Kristen Huddleston (@kayyystrizzle) December 7, 2018

Cantore himself confirmed his weekend plans on Twitter, after an invite to Boone, North Carolina, where forecasters say people could see up to 20 inches. “LOL! Asheville,” Cantore said in response.

As for the actual forecast in Asheville, the Citizen-Times newspaper says the city expects just short of a foot of snow this weekend. Some areas around Asheville could see as much as two feet, the newspaper reports, including Mount Mitchell and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

From Saturday night on (regardless of NAM precip type) watch how rapidly and heavy the precipitation spreads across parts of the i85, i40, i26 and i77 corridors Saturday night into Sunday morning. That is the takeaway for travelers. It will come in like a hammer in spots. pic.twitter.com/vQCBbgx9WF — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 7, 2018