‘Y’all wanna play Smash?!’ Cops checking noise complaint stay for video game battle

Jovante M. Williams and a friend were deep in a video game battle when police suddenly showed up at their St. Paul, Minnesota, apartment last week.
Someone had called in a noise complaint, Williams wrote on Facebook. But when the officers arrived at the apartment, they decided to do a little gaming themselves.
“We got a lot of cops. We’re telling them this is the same noise level we’ve been having,” Williams said, according to Yahoo Lifestyle. “They confirmed, a few times, that we weren’t even loud.”
Then one of the officers asked what they were playing, Williams told the site.
It was Super Smash Brothers, Nintendo’s longstanding battle royale brawler where characters from dozens of video games fight it out on one screen. A hotly anticipated new version of the game, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, was released on Dec. 7.
“I’m like, ‘Y’all wanna play Smash?!’ And two of them literally raised their hand and walked up. They’re like, ‘How do you jump?’ They were acting; one of them was playing Pikachu!” Williams said, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.
In a video, Williams pans the camera around to show his friend and some uniformed police officers preparing to battle.
“We got our homies here, we got our other homies here ... Yo man, we all about to play some smash bros ... right there, bam,” he says, showing one of the officers selecting Pikachu as his character.
“SO NEIGHBORS CALLED THE COPS ON US AND NOW WE FIGHTING THEM... IN SMASH BROS. #allhandsmatter,” Williams wrote in a Facebook post.
“It was a sound complaint and they kept getting called by the same Neighbors. Even cops said we weren’t loud lol but they came in with a squad, so we invited them to play smash instead,” he said in a comment. “I told them if I beat them to not fine me.”
The St. Paul Police Department confirmed that the officers gamed with the men for a while.
“This kind of thing actually happens more than people know. Our officers have been known to go out on calls and wind up playing catch, shooting hoops and, yes, even playing video games,” public information coordinator Steve Linders told McClatchy. “It’s community engagement, which is part of our DNA. It’s also a great way to get to know the people we serve — and a lot of fun.”
