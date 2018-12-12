Rescue of trio trapped deep inside abandoned WV mine turns desperate after 4 days

Three people who defied no trespassing signs and entered an abandoned coal mine Saturday are still missing, but presumed alive in an air pocket hundreds of feet under a West Virginia mountain, according to the West Virginia Governor’s Office.
A fourth person who accompanied the group found his way out of the Rock House Powellton mine on Monday, and he is assisting with clues on the whereabouts of the trio, said a state press release.
The man who escaped told authorities the trio -- two women and a man -- are alive in a “pocket of good air” that is more than 1,000 feet past where rescuers have ventured, reported TV station WPIX. The station said the mine in Clear Creek has been shuttered and inactive for more than two years.
An ATV vehicle believed to have been used by the group was found outside the mine, said state officials in a release.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
TV station WVVA identified the three in the mine as Kayla Williams, 25; Erica Treadway, 31, and Cody Beverly, 21, all of West Virginia. The man who escaped was identified by the station as Eddie Williams, 43, of Artie, West Virginia.
Greg Scabro, the grandfather of Cody Beverly, told TV station WSAZ-3 he is imagining the worst has become of his grandson.
“I’ve never hurt so bad in my life as I am right now,” Scarbro told WSAZ. “In my mind, I was burying my grandson. I was burying him in my mind, and I don’t want that to happen.”
Kayla Williams’ aunt, Teresa Shea, told ABC news she imagines the three may have panicked and gotten separated from each other in the darkness.
“It’s so dark that you can put your hand in front of your face and not see it,” William’s sister, Camelia William, told ABC.
Four-man crews have been exploring the mine since Sunday, but are being hampered by water, mud and bad air, said a state press release. The National Guard is also assisting, WV officials said.
Rescuers are trying to remove standing water from an alternate entrance to the mine, and pump in fresh air, said the state release.
Even reaching the entrance of the mine has been difficult, said state officials, because the terrain is rough and covered with heavy snow.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement earlier this week, noting the group was not only trespassing at the site, but exhibited poor judgment by going inside the mine.
“All West Virginians who are driving, riding ATV’s, or hiking near abandoned mines please STOP entering the abandoned mines,” said Justice in the release.
“This is extremely irresponsible behavior that puts our first responders and mine safety crews in unsafe situations.... I cannot stress enough how dangerous these abandoned mines are and how hazardous they are to humans.”
ABC 11 is reporting the three trapped in the mine did not use a main entrance, but instead crawled in small shaft on the side of the mountain that may have been created for ventilation.
Comments