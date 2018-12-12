Furious about running out of gas, man burns his own car, California police say

The first time police in Redding, California, encountered a man angry about running out of gas Tuesday, he’d smashed the windows of his stranded vehicle with rocks to vent his fury, officers wrote.

Officers responding to the 2:20 p.m. ruckus told Dane Brayman, 39, of nearby Antelope that he’d have to leave the Park Marina Drive parking lot where his vehicle had ended up because the business owners didn’t want him around, police wrote.

Called back to the same parking lot at 3:40 p.m., officers found Brayman — apparently still fuming — setting his vehicle ablaze with a road flare, police wrote. When officers tried to talk to Brayman, he walked away.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames had fully engulfed the vehicle and damaged the asphalt in the parking lot, according to police.

Officers ultimately arrested Brayman on suspicion of resisting arrest, trespassing, and arson, police wrote.