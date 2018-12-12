‘OCD nightmare:’ NYC commuters demand tunnel rearrange its holiday decor

Holiday decorations on a tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York City aren’t spreading joy and good cheer — they’re triggering anxiety in those who suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder, according to a new petition.

Cory Windelspecht, a 38-year-old Tribeca man, started a change.org petition asking the Port Authority to move its Christmas tree decoration on the Holland Tunnel entrance from where the tree is now (in front of the N) to where he believes it belongs (in front of the A.) The offending decor is above the tolls on the New Jersey side, according to the New York Post.

Windelspecht posted a video of himself standing in front of the decorations several days ago.

“Every day, New Yorkers and New Jerseyans have to pass through these gates to get into the city of New York,” Windelspecht said in the self-recorded video, as commuters behind him endured the controversially-placed holiday flourishes to enter the tunnel. “They are forced to stare at this OCD nightmare of this Christmas tree that’s over the letter N, that should be moved over one spot to the letter A, where it would fit perfectly.”

Windelspecht asked viewers to head to the petition and voice their consternation.

On the petition, Windelspecht writes that between 1 and 3 percent of American adults have obsessive compulsive disorder, or OCD, which means they experience uncontrolled, recurring compulsions and obsessions throughout the day. Those numbers are more or less backed up by the National Institute of Mental Health, which writes that 1.2 percent of U.S. adults had OCD in the last year, and that the lifetime prevalence in adults in 2.3 percent.

Windelspecht said he battled OCD as a child, but has dealt with the disorder less as an adult, NJ Advance Media reports.

“This one small thing triggers anyone with the slightest hint of OCD every time they enter the city,” Windelspecht wrote in the petition. “On top of that, it’s just unsightly and ruins the holiday festivities for people to enjoy on such a great piece of architecture.”

The petition doesn’t mention the wreath over the U in “TUNNEL,” which makes the sign appear to read “TONNEL” during the holidays.

“It’s not right,” Windelspecht said of the decoration’s placement in the video. “It wasn’t right ten years ago, it wasn’t right two years ago, it certainly wasn’t right this year — and this year we’re taking a stand.”

He’s not wrong that it’s been going on for years: As far back as 2012, drivers have been grousing about the Christmas tree’s inexplicable placement over the N, according to a Jalopnik blog post from several years ago entitled “The Holland Tunnel Can’t Even Get Christmas Decorations Right.”

So will the tunnel buckle to public pressure and move the tree? A spokesperson for the Port Authority was noncommittal on Tuesday.

“We have spoken to Mr. Windelspecht and understand his point of view,” the spokesperson said, according to the Post.

But on Wednesday, Windelspecht got good news from the agency: The Port Authority launched a poll asking if it should move the tree, Windelspecht said proudly in a Facebook post. Polls close on Dec. 16.

“PLEASE SHARE!” he wrote. “EVERY VOTE COUNTS!”

The poll offers a variety of options for placement of the wreaths and Christmas tree decorations.

“This season is no time for discourse and debate, but for festive holiday cheer,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said in a statement. “So without further delay, we’ll listen to what they have to say and their opinions will guide how we proceed.”





In the meantime, obsessive compulsive commuters are finding ways to come.

“One guy told me he avoids the Holland Tunnel and takes the Lincoln [Tunnel] for the entire month of December, even though it adds an hour to his commute,” Windelspecht said, according to NJ Advance Media.