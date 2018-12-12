Man breathed air pocket for hours as car sank in frigid river, Calif. cops say

Northern California police discovered a car upside down in the Klamath River — almost entirely underwater with its four-way flashers blinking — when officers responded to a 911 call on Wednesday morning.

The call came in before 5:30 a.m., but it wasn’t until rescuers dragged the 2018 Ford Fusion out of the frigid river around 8 a.m. that they found the driver alive and removed him from the vehicle, where he had been trapped for hours, the California Highway Patrol’s Yreka office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The car was in the river off State Route 96 and west of State Route 263, which is north of Yreka.

Highway patrol officers, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office water rescuers, CAL FIRE, local firefighters and other emergency responders all converged on the scene — and the sheriff’s dive team commander was “extremely instrumental” in the rescue, highway patrol said in the Facebook post.

The diver team commander hooked the sinking car to the tow truck that ultimately tugged the vehicle out of the river, highway patrol said.

Once out of the water, officers found Michael Finn, a Klamath River 28-year-old, alive but injured. He was given medical care at the scene, then rushed by ambulance to Fairchild Medical Center, where he is being treated for exposure.

The predicted high temperature in Yreka on Wednesday, the day of the crash, was 46 degrees. The predicted low was 24 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.

Finn told responders that he might have crashed his vehicle in the river at 3 a.m., suggesting he “endured nearly five hours breathing from a pocket of air inside his vehicle,” highway patrol said.

Highway patrol officers posted pictures, courtesy of CAL FIRE, on Facebook. The pictures show river waters rushing around the car, as well as one rescuer standing on top of the upside-down vehicle’s underbelly while it’s still in the river.

Yreka highway patrol officers said they “would like to remind everyone to slow down during hours of darkness and when roads may be icy.”

Fairchild hospital officials said Finn is in the emergency room in “guarded” condition, with vital signs that are still unstable, KDVR reports.