Human heart destined to save a life is forgotten aboard Dallas-bound Southwest flight

Some “life-critical” medical cargo was abandoned aboard a flight from Seattle to Dallas.
Southwest Airlines flight 3606 had just reached western Idaho on Sunday when the pilot made the announcement that the plane would have to turn around, according to The Seattle Times.
Because a human heart that someone needed had been left on the plane from a previous flight.
Passengers aboard the flight were shocked by the sudden U-turn and confused as to why the precious medical cargo was aboard a commercial flight in the first place, passenger Andrew Gottschalk told the Times, but were ultimately “happy to save a life.”
The plane had flown into the Seattle-Tacoma airport from Sacramento, and the heart was meant to be delivered to a hospital in the Seattle area for a lifesaving procedure, a spokesman for the airline said in an email.
The decision to turn the plane around was made “to ensure the shipment was delivered to its destination within the window of time allotted by our cargo customer,” the spokesman said.
But the turnaround wasn’t the only delay for the flight An unrelated mechanical concern when the plane landed back at Sea-Tac caused a five-hour delay for the passengers bound for Dallas’ Love Field, WFAA reported.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience to the customers impacted by the delay, and we are following up with them with a gesture of goodwill to apologize for the disruption to their travel,” the Southwest spokesman said. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and the safe delivery of the precious cargo we transport every day.”
There was no word on which hospital needed the heart, or whether it was successfully implanted after the delay.
