‘Duck!’ Private plane makes emergency landing on Southern California beach

Faith Lawson was watching the pounding surf Saturday afternoon on Doheny State Beach in Southern California, so at first she didn’t hear another beach-goer shouting “Duck!”, reported KABC.

“My husband, who was closer to him and could hear better, was ducking and turning, so I ducked too,” Lawson said, according to the station. Then a light airplane zoomed past about 30 feet over their heads.

The pilot safely performed an emergency landing on the beach near San Clemente, California, between Los Angeles and San Diego, the Orange County Fire Authority reported on Twitter.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Dana Point: Emergency landing of a small Cessna airplane. No injuries to pilot or passenger. No injuries on the ground. pic.twitter.com/irrPFdb7Ej — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 15, 2018

The plane landed on the beach just after 2 p.m. after losing power during an hour-long flight from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, reported KCBS. The 65-year-old pilot had been flying with his nephew.

“(He) tried to find a place where no people were,” said Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority, reported The Orange County Register. “They had a successful landing.”

The plane is a 1969 single-engine Cessna 150K, according to the publication.

The airplane came to rest near the surf, prompting Boy Scouts camping on the beach nearby to rush to the pilot’s assistance, KCBS reported.



